Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Scene & Heard

Local Restaurants Are Helping the Greater Cleveland Community by Feeding the Needy and Our Frontline Healthcare

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOLDIESDONUTS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Goldiesdonuts/Instagram


We're currently living through a global pandemic, affecting millions around the country and many right here in Northeast Ohio. During these tumultuous times, it can also bring out the best in some, and restaurants around town are lending a hand.

A multitude of different restaurants and establishments are donating food to those in need in addition to providing meals to frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic. Do what you can to support them or note which ones might be of service to you and yours during this tumultuous time.



Goldie's Donuts is offering 'a dozen for a dozen', meaning any time someone buys a dozen donuts in their store, they then donate a dozen donuts to a local hospital announced. On the first day of the deal, they donated 23 dozen donuts to the Cleveland Clinic main campus.

"It's a privilege for some of us to be able to stay home, in comfort and safety," said Goldie's co-owner Paloma Goldberg. "Some are not so lucky and we hope to support our community and to uplift the spirits of these individuals during these tough moments with lots of homemade donuts!"

In addition to Goldie's, these restaurants are also taking part in some sort of food donation program:

Banter is offering weekly free community lunch boxes for anyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Kids, families, industry friends and any of those in need are encouraged to come in for a free lunch.

Cocky's Bagels is dropping off bagel sandwiches to local hospitals and nursing homes. For every 60 bagel sandwiches they sell, they're donating 20 bagel sandwiches and are asking for help to identify local facilities to drop off their bagels.

Danny Boy's Pizza is doing a few different charitable programs, including 'Pass it on Pizza Day,' where you can buy a second pizza for just $5 to donate to an elderly neighbor, first responder, healthcare worker or someone in need.

Geraci's Restaurant added an option on their menu where, for $15, any customer can donate a free pizza to be dropped off at a local hospital and the restaurant will match that and donate an additional pizza.

Lago East Bank is offering Essential Meals for Essential Employees, allowing customers to purchase meals for companies and organizations that are deemed essential businesses during the shutdown. Sponsors will receive 15% of their donation back that they can use at the restaurant and the restaurant is also paying it forward by donating meals on their own.

Ohio Pie Co. is doing free pizza Monday for service industry workers and gave away 100 free pizzas yesterday. They are working on a plan to expand the giveaway going forward.

Know of others? Drop 'em in the comment section.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
