Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland APL Suspending Pet Adoptions at its Facility Until Further Notice Due to Coronavirus Mandates

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEVELAND APL
  • Courtesy Cleveland APL
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and following the mandates of the state of Ohio, the Animal Protective League (APL) announced early Wednesday that they are temporarily suspending adoptions from their facility.

The facility has been closed for a couple of weeks already, but it was still open by appointment for those wanting to rescue animals. The APL will still be fostering dogs out to families and anyone interested can reach out at Foster@ClevelandAPL.org.

“This most recent change is required to remain in compliance with Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order in our county,” says Sharon Harvey, President & CEO. “While animal shelters are listed as an essential business, the Stay-at-Home Order does not include leaving home to adopt an animal as an essential activity for people or an exception to staying at home. However, leaving home to foster an animal, which is a much shorter and better controlled process, is still considered a lifesaving and essential activity.”



The organization is also lending a hand to those in need of some assistance for those struggling to purchase enough food or pet supplies for their animals. If you are a Cleveland resident with an urgent pet care need or are in need of food or other supplies for your pet as a result of COVID-19, please contact the Cleveland APL at 216-255-5012 or 216-771-4616 ext. 0 for assistance.

The Cleveland APL also has been forced to reduce non-urgent animal intake during this difficult time. The organization is very appreciative of all of the donations that supporters are leaving at their facility, but asking people to stop dropping things off and instead make a donation directly to them or purchase an item through the APL’s Amazon Wish List.

