ESPN's Airing Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals Tonight

We all need some distraction and joy during the COVID-19 pandemic, including any and all sports we can get our hands on, whether live or not.And there's good news on that front tonight as ESPN will be re-broadcasting games 5 and 7 from the 2016 NBA Finals that pitted the Golden State Warriors against your Cleveland Cavaliers.Game 5 tips at 7 p.m EST, followed by Game 7 immediately after at 9:30 p.m. EST. Both games will be broadcast in their entirety.In Game 5, in case you forgot, the Cavaliers headed to the Bay Area down 3-1 in the series and came out victorious, 112-97, behind historic 41-point efforts from Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, who became the first pair of teammates to each score 40 points in an NBA Finals game.In Game 7.... well, you guys know the rest.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.