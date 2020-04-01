Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

ESPN's Airing Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals Tonight

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN J. ROBINSON
  • Brian J. Robinson

We all need some distraction and joy during the COVID-19 pandemic, including any and all sports we can get our hands on, whether live or not.

And there's good news on that front tonight as ESPN will be re-broadcasting games 5 and 7 from the 2016 NBA Finals that pitted the Golden State Warriors against your Cleveland Cavaliers.

Game 5 tips at 7 p.m EST, followed by Game 7 immediately after at 9:30 p.m. EST. Both games will be broadcast in their entirety.



In Game 5, in case you forgot, the Cavaliers headed to the Bay Area down 3-1 in the series and came out victorious, 112-97, behind historic 41-point efforts from Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, who became the first pair of teammates to each score 40 points in an NBA Finals game.

In Game 7.... well, you guys know the rest.

Tags:

