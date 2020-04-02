Buckeye Vodka Hosting Virtual Bartending Contest with Cash Prizes for Ohio Mixologists Laid-Off Because of COVID-19

click to enlarge
Among other establishments facing temporary closure, the country’s restaurants and bars — and their bartenders and waitstaff — have taken one of the hardest hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer able to work, many people in the service industry are facing reduced hours and layoffs. Ohio-made vodka brand Buckeye Vodka is looking to do what they can to help Ohio’s bartenders during this time of crisis.
“An Outpouring of Love”
is a newly launched campaign by Buckeye that is looking to put money directly into the hands of Ohio’s top bartenders through an online contest. This April, bartenders from Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron and Dayton will have a chance to show their skills by submitting a mixology video to Buckeye Vodka for a chance to win cash prizes. The total purse for the prizes adds up to $4,500 to be distributed among the top five winners.
Bartenders and mixologists from each Buckeye Vodka region will have their videos judged by qualified representatives using the following criteria: Creativity and originality of the cocktail and overall attitude of the bartender.
“The Buckeye State has been hit hard, and our bartenders are one of the groups that has been hit the hardest, and earliest,” said Jim Finke, co-founder of Buckeye Vodka. “Our hearts go out to them, and we want to help. We’re hoping this campaign will provide a much needed creative outlet for Ohioans at home, fill the winners’ pocket with some much-needed cash, and turn up the awareness of the need, overall.”
Consumers can also enter the contest and show their skills for the chance to win non-cash prizes, like a $100 valued Buckeye Vodka gift basket. All contestants must be 21 or older to participate.
If you’re a bartender who has been displaced from your job in the past three months and you're interested in entering the contest, you can upload your mixology video to your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts and tag @BuckeyeVodka and your prior establishment, using the hashtag #BVBartender.
If you’re a consumer looking to participate, upload your video with the hashtag #BVFan.
More information on the contest can be found at buckeyevodka.com/contest-rules.