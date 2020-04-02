Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Ohio's Stay Home Order Extended to May 1, Coronavirus Deaths Increase 25%

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM

  • The Ohio Channel

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state's Stay Home order — Ohio's version of "Shelter in Place" — will be extended to May 1. It's an action, the Governor said, that is necessary to save lives.

Authorized by executive order, the extension will go into effect the moment the previous order expires on April 6. DeWine said that the Coronavirus surge is likely to strike Ohio somewhere between mid-April and mid-May, and he felt he had no other choice but to continue along an aggressive mitigation strategy as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The state is now reporting 2,902 confirms cases of COVID-19, with 802 hospitalizations and 81 fatalities. Cuyahoga County now has the highest numbers statewide in all of the above categories, including 12 deaths. 



The Stay Home order includes the closure of non-essential businesses and has been modified and clarified in response to questions and suggestions from local governments and citizens. Businesses that remain open, for example, will now be required to identify and post the total number of customers who are allowed inside the premises at any given time.

Weddings and funerals will not be canceled, per DeWine, but receptions must be limited to 10 people or fewer.

In terms of outdoor recreation, DeWine stressed the importance of social distancing, especially as the weather begins to warm and more people are eager to spend time outside. Fishing will be permitted, he said, but all campgrounds will be closed, except those at which recreational vehicles function as permanent residences. 

Additionally, anyone traveling into Ohio (from anywhere other neighboring states) will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. 

***
