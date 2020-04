Samuel Adams 'Restaurant Strong' Fund Will Give $1,000 Grants to Ohio Service Industry Workers Affected by Shutdowns

Samuel Adams, the Boston-based brewery, is expanding its Restaurant Strong fund to 19 states across the country, including Ohio, to help restaurant workers impacted by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic with $1,000 grants.The fund, which started in Massachusetts in March, has already given away over $500,000 to service workers in that state and has now raised $2 million dollars to start the out-of-state fund.to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s precious moments with us," the company said in a statement.To qualify for grant assistance, the fund states that individuals must satisfy all of the following requirements:- Completed Application Form in employed state- Full-time restaurant employee (Min. 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)- Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location- Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub- Submit the last two pay stubs received You can submit an application here from Friday, April 3 through April 24. If you wish to donate, you can do so here. In addition to expanding to Ohio, the fund is also coming to Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

