Thursday, April 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

The Classic George Forbes vs. Carl Monday Showdown is Now a Meme About Paying Rent During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge img_7884.png

One of the most important and treasured bits of Cleveland history ever caught on video has become a meme about paying rent during the coronavirus shutdowns.

If you've never seen the classic 1984 confrontation, which pitted an intrepid and young Carl Monday against then-city council president George Forbes in a feisty discussion about an unpaid water bill — "One of these days you're going to corner me and I'm going to kick your ass. Keep fucking with me" — the full video is below the clipped memed version.

