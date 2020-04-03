Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, April 3, 2020

Arts District / Scene & Heard

Cleveland's 2021 FRONT Triennial Will Be Postponed to 2022 Due to Expected Ramifications of Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM

According to emails going around in the arts and culture sectors of Cleveland, and which have ended up in Scene's inbox, the 2021 FRONT International Cleveland Triennial is being pushed back until 2022 because of the expected long-term recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

FRONT is expected to make the announcement official on Monday.

"The arts ecosystem has been and will continue to be, profoundly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. From revenue and fundraising constraints brought on by the epidemic and practical considerations like the need to reschedule programming and exhibitions, it has become clear that FRONT, its Presenting Partners, and the public are best served by a postponement, and emphasis, in the meantime, on healing and recovery," a draft press release said.



“This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one, both for us and our partners,” FRONT Executive Director and noted supporter of local journalism Fred Bidwell is quoted as saying in that press release. “The postponement will allow us to present the best version of FRONT that we can something we hope will serve as a beacon of hope at the end of this difficult time.”

