Ohio Officials Close Hocking Hills State Park in an Effort to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus

One of Ohio's most popular nature destinations will close at sunset today, April 3, to try and prevent spread of the pandemic coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Ohio officials say.It's the first state park to close due to the COVID-19 crisis.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says that Hocking Hills State Park's popularity and its setup make it impossible for hikers to stay six feet apart from each other on the park's narrow trails.Many of those trails back onto steep cliff faces or hills, meaning it's difficult for hikers to step off of the paths to give enough space to each other to avoid risk of contagion, officials say.At this time, ODNR says there are no plans to close other state parks in Ohio.The novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe has triggered the shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses in Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay at home order effective March 23 that requires Ohioans to avoid venturing out except for food, medicine, exercise and other essentials.DeWine extended that order yesterday, adding new provisions designed to further prevent the spread of the virus.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.