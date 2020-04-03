Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Officials Close Hocking Hills State Park in an Effort to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge CATIE VIOX
  • CATIE VIOX
One of Ohio's most popular nature destinations will close at sunset today, April 3, to try and prevent spread of the pandemic coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Ohio officials say.

It's the first state park to close due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says that Hocking Hills State Park's popularity and its setup make it impossible for hikers to stay six feet apart from each other on the park's narrow trails.



Many of those trails back onto steep cliff faces or hills, meaning it's difficult for hikers to step off of the paths to give enough space to each other to avoid risk of contagion, officials say.

At this time, ODNR says there are no plans to close other state parks in Ohio.

The novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe has triggered the shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses in Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay at home order effective March 23 that requires Ohioans to avoid venturing out except for food, medicine, exercise and other essentials.

DeWine extended that order yesterday, adding new provisions designed to further prevent the spread of the virus.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Mike DeWine Dispatching National Guard to Cleveland, Columbus Cincinnati to Prepare for COVID-19 Surge Read More

  2. First Positive COVID-19 Test at an Ohio Prison is Worse Than it Seems Read More

  3. Fearful Cleveland Clinic Nurse On Hospital's PPE Policies: "The Clinic Should Be Creating the Standard of Care, Not Lowering It" Read More

  4. Ohio's Stay Home Order Extended to May 1, Coronavirus Deaths Increase 25% Read More

  5. Samuel Adams 'Restaurant Strong' Fund Will Give $1,000 Grants to Ohio Service Industry Workers Affected by Shutdowns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation