Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Another Record Month for Lake Erie Water Levels

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge (USACE/FLICKR)
  • (USACE/Flickr)
TOLEDO, Ohio — The old saying that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, certain didn't apply to Lake Erie this year.

Record high water levels in February and early March did not back down, and the month ended with Lake Erie roughly 573-feet above sea level.

That's about two to three inches higher than the record set in 1986, and one foot higher than March of 2019.



Scudder Mackey, chief of the Office of Coastal Management for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says shorelines in Ohio are already battered by last year's record high waters.

"Some of the existing shore protection is actually partially submerged and much less effective, and very strong winds and large waves very quickly erode the bluffs," he points out. "And in unprotected areas of the lake shore, we're seeing substantial amounts of erosion damage."

Mackey says property owners who are experiencing shoreline erosion can get some assistance through ODNR. The options include temporary permits for emergency shore protection and on-site consultations for erosion mitigation, as well as assistance grants and loans.

For the owners of commercial waterfront properties, like marinas, safety is paramount.

Jim Stouffer with the Catawba Island Club says it has posted warning signs, blocked off flooded areas and made adjustments to floating and fixed docks. He explains boaters have to be well aware of rising water levels.

"If you want to be on the water, you're going to 'pay the price,' because you're going to have storms or wave action," he states. "In the winter months, ice and ice floes. Fortunately, there are a number of contractors and engineers, and people who have the expertise to help us make sure that our shoreline is protected."

Some experts predict that extreme weather patterns fueled by climate change will continue to threaten Lake Erie's shoreline in the coming years.

But Stouffer notes that water released from Lake Superior trickles into the other Great Lakes, so its management also is key.

"Once you get a couple winters of dryer conditions, once you get a winter that might be a little warmer, you don't have quite as much ice, you're going to get more evaporation," he explains. "Once Lake Superior stops the extra spillage into Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, I think we're going to start to see more of an equilibrium reached."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts Lake Erie will remain at or above record levels for April and May.

Tags: , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Lake Erie, Environment

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Bought a Record 437,507 Gallons of Liquor the Week Gov. DeWine Ordered Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus Read More

  2. 22 Plain Dealer Newsroom Staffers Laid off in Advance Union Purge Read More

  3. We're Drinking More During Coronavirus, A Lot More — But Our Immune Systems Are Paying the Price Read More

  4. Dr. Amy Acton's Checklist for Cloth Masks, Which Ohio and the CDC Now Recommend Wearing in Public to Help Stem Coronavirus Spread Read More

  5. Detroit Is Leading the Nation's First Large-Scale Study of Hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 Treatment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation