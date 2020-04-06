Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Orchestra Now Airing Archived Performances at Noon Every Weekday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge ROGER MASTROIANNI
  • Roger Mastroianni
The Cleveland Orchestra, which, along with the rest of the arts and culture world, is on indefinite hiatus during the coronavirus shutdowns, will begin streaming archived hour-long performances every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. on WCLV 104.9 Ideastream beginning today.

The program will include past recordings of concerts and recent interviews with Cleveland Orchestra Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst and other orchestra musicians.

“For more than a hundred years, The Cleveland Orchestra has been part of this community, through thick and thin, from wartime to peace, in moments of sadness and triumph,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “Although much has changed in our daily lives and routines in recent weeks, the Musicians, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, and all of us at The Cleveland Orchestra remain deeply committed to the people of our great community. Music can lift spirits and inspire hope for the future. While we cannot offer live performances at this time, we can and will share our music and do everything we can to help make the world a better place. Through our longtime partnership with ideastream, we’re privileged to offer the people of Northeast Ohio — and listeners online — a new musical interlude each day called Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra."



In addition to their lunch program, the Orchestra has been updating their social media channels with past performances and new live performances from their musician's homes. You can visit their Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for updates and videos. They'll also be continuing their regularly scheduled  concerts on WCLV on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

Here is the schedule for their first week of Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra:

Monday, April 6, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C major, K. 200

Tuesday, April 7, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Johann Strauss Jr: Artist’s Life (Waltzes), Op. 316
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 54
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K. 453, with soloist Leif Ove Andsnes

Wednesday, April 8, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act I of Lohengrin
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 in C minor
Ludwig van Beethoven: “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Thursday, April 9, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Richard Wagner: Overture from Tannhäuser
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15, with soloist Yefim Bronfman
Maurice Ravel: Boléro
Johann Strauss Jr: Express Polka, Op. 311

Friday, April 10, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Johann Strauss Jr: Overture from Die Fledermaus
Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Bought a Record 437,507 Gallons of Liquor the Week Gov. DeWine Ordered Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus Read More

  2. 22 Plain Dealer Newsroom Staffers Laid off in Advance Union Purge Read More

  3. We're Drinking More During Coronavirus, A Lot More — But Our Immune Systems Are Paying the Price Read More

  4. COVID-19 Cases in Cuyahoga County by Zip Code Read More

  5. Detroit Is Leading the Nation's First Large-Scale Study of Hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 Treatment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation