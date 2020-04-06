Cleveland Orchestra Now Airing Archived Performances at Noon Every Weekday

click to enlarge
The Cleveland Orchestra, which, along with the rest of the arts and culture world, is on indefinite hiatus during the coronavirus shutdowns, will begin streaming archived hour-long performances every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. on WCLV 104.9 Ideastream
beginning today.
The program will include past recordings of concerts and recent interviews with Cleveland Orchestra Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst and other orchestra musicians.
“For more than a hundred years, The Cleveland Orchestra has been part of this community, through thick and thin, from wartime to peace, in moments of sadness and triumph,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “Although much has changed in our daily lives and routines in recent weeks, the Musicians, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, and all of us at The Cleveland Orchestra remain deeply committed to the people of our great community. Music can lift spirits and inspire hope for the future. While we cannot offer live performances at this time, we can and will share our music and do everything we can to help make the world a better place. Through our longtime partnership with ideastream, we’re privileged to offer the people of Northeast Ohio — and listeners online — a new musical interlude each day called Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra."
In addition to their lunch program, the Orchestra has been updating their social media channels with past performances and new live performances from their musician's homes. You can visit their Facebook
, Instagram
, and YouTube
for updates and videos. They'll also be continuing their regularly scheduled concerts on WCLV on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.
Here is the schedule for their first week of Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra:
Monday, April 6, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C major, K. 200
Tuesday, April 7, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Johann Strauss Jr: Artist’s Life (Waltzes), Op. 316
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 54
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K. 453, with soloist Leif Ove Andsnes
Wednesday, April 8, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act I of Lohengrin
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 in C minor
Ludwig van Beethoven: “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Thursday, April 9, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Richard Wagner: Overture from Tannhäuser
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15, with soloist Yefim Bronfman
Maurice Ravel: Boléro
Johann Strauss Jr: Express Polka, Op. 311
Friday, April 10, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Johann Strauss Jr: Overture from Die Fledermaus
Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90