Cleveland Orchestra Now Airing Archived Performances at Noon Every Weekday

The Cleveland Orchestra, which, along with the rest of the arts and culture world, is on indefinite hiatus during the coronavirus shutdowns, will begin streaming archived hour-long performances every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. on WCLV 104.9 Ideastream beginning today.The program will include past recordings of concerts and recent interviews with Cleveland Orchestra Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst and other orchestra musicians.“For more than a hundred years, The Cleveland Orchestra has been part of this community, through thick and thin, from wartime to peace, in moments of sadness and triumph,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “Although much has changed in our daily lives and routines in recent weeks, the Musicians, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, and all of us at The Cleveland Orchestra remain deeply committed to the people of our great community. Music can lift spirits and inspire hope for the future. While we cannot offer live performances at this time, we can and will share our music and do everything we can to help make the world a better place. Through our longtime partnership with ideastream, we’re privileged to offer the people of Northeast Ohio — and listeners online — a new musical interlude each day called Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra."In addition to their lunch program, the Orchestra has been updating their social media channels with past performances and new live performances from their musician's homes. You can visit their Facebook Instagram , and YouTube for updates and videos. They'll also be continuing their regularly scheduled concerts on WCLV on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.Here is the schedule for their first week of Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra:Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentalesWolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C major, K. 200Johann Strauss Jr: Artist’s Life (Waltzes), Op. 316Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 54Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K. 453, with soloist Leif Ove AndsnesRichard Wagner: Prelude to Act I of LohengrinAnton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 in C minorLudwig van Beethoven: “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, with the Cleveland Orchestra ChorusRichard Wagner: Overture from TannhäuserJohannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15, with soloist Yefim BronfmanMaurice Ravel: BoléroJohann Strauss Jr: Express Polka, Op. 311Johann Strauss Jr: Overture from Die FledermausLudwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90

