Monday, April 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

COVID-19 Spreading at Cuyahoga County Jail, Now 9 Confirmed Cases, Two Suspected

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 12:50 PM

The Cuyahoga County Jail. - FLICKRCC
  • FlickrCC
  • The Cuyahoga County Jail.
There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Cuyahoga County Jail, with two additional "suspected" cases, a spokesperson confirmed for Scene Monday. All 11 remain quarantined within the downtown Cleveland facility.

Friday, the county announced that six inmates had tested positive.

Thursday, the jail's warden, Gregory Croucher resigned after the publication of an internal report by the county's Inspector General, which found that among other things he had retaliated against his employees.



Croucher also went on vacation to Costa Rica in March. And, in defiance of county orders to self-isolate when he returned on March 25, he went to the jail. 

The virus is spreading at the county jail despite efforts by the local courts and prosecutors to release a large portion of the inmates, including low-level offenders and those with limited time left to serve. As of last week, the population of the jail, which had been as high as 2,000 in early March, was down by nearly half.

Throughout Cuyahoga County, cases continue to rise as well. At a press conference Monday morning, Case Western Reserve University's Dr. Heidi Gullett announced that the County (not including Cleveland) now had 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a one-week old baby, and 15 deaths.

Including Cleveland, which has its own health department, the numbers rise to 826 cases and 17 deaths. 

***
Tags: , , , ,

