Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Dr. Amy Acton's Checklist for Cloth Masks, Which Ohio and the CDC Now Recommend Wearing in Public to Help Stem Coronavirus Spread

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • The Ohio Channel
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its prevention protocol regarding the spread of COVID-19 to recommend the public start wearing cloth face masks in situations where social distancing is difficult, like in grocery stores or pharmacies, and areas that have high numbers of community-based transmission of the virus.

The CDC says this is because even those who are exhibiting no symptoms of the coronavirus can spread the disease. The goal is to stop the transmission of droplets. Even though this seems to go against previous recommendations, the CDC says the wearing of masks is a "complement" to and not a replacement for the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, 30 Days to Slow the Spread.

"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms ('asymptomatic') and that even those who eventually develop symptoms ('pre-symptomatic') can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," says the CDC. "This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms."



The Ohio Department of Health says it strongly agrees with this recommendation, but also wants to make clear that wearing a cloth face mask is not a substitution for social distancing. And that these masks should be cloth face masks and not the personal protective equipment/N95 respirators reserved for health care workers, first responders and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

These DIY face coverings can be made of, according to the health department, any tightly woven fabric, like quilting fabric.

The CDC has directions for creating masks out of a T-shirt — or a bandana, a coffee filter and rubber bands or hair ties that does not require a sewing machine. They also have a tutorial for how to make a mask using cotton sheets, quilting fabric or a T-shirt if you do have a sewing machine.

There's also this no-sew video from the U.S. Surgeon General.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton has made this checklist for people to use regarding the use of cloth face masks.

- Use coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and public parks.
Maintain 6-feet social distancing whenever possible, even if you are wearing a face covering.

- DO NOT place cloth face coverings on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

- DO NOT use medical supply masks, which must be reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, and people who are known to be sick.

- Make cloth face coverings from household items or common materials. Use multiple layers of a fabric that does not damage or lose shape when laundered or machine dried.

- Support small businesses selling fabric masks at a reasonable price, but watch out for scammers offering high-priced or so-called superior masks.
Use coverings that fit snugly but comfortably and allow for breathing without restriction. Secure with ties or ear loops.

- Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth when removing the face covering and wash your hands immediately after removing.

- Launder coverings after each use. Avoid wearing when wet from laundering or from spit or mucus.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Bought a Record 437,507 Gallons of Liquor the Week Gov. DeWine Ordered Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus Read More

  2. 22 Plain Dealer Newsroom Staffers Laid off in Advance Union Purge Read More

  3. We're Drinking More During Coronavirus, A Lot More — But Our Immune Systems Are Paying the Price Read More

  4. Detroit Is Leading the Nation's First Large-Scale Study of Hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 Treatment Read More

  5. COVID-19 Cases in Cuyahoga County by Zip Code Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation