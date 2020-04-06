Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Four Ohio Prisons Now on Total Quarantine, Two Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge Marion Correctional Institution - ODRC
  • ODRC
  • Marion Correctional Institution

Nearly 6,000 prisoners at four Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) facilities are now quarantined after multiple staff members and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

All inmates at the Franklin Medical Center (494), Marion Correctional Institution (2,531), Pickaway Correctional Institution (2,038), and Toledo Correctional Institution (938) are quarantined, meaning, according to ODRC, that their movements are being restricted to prevent further exposure.

Only 13 inmates are in isolation, a stricter measure for those that have or are suspected to have the virus. The isolated inmates are housed at the above facilities and at Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution, the Ohio State Penitentiary and Richland Correctional Institution.



ODRC has conducted only 42 tests on the nearly 49,000 inmates in its system. Of those, two have come back positive, 29 have come back negative and 11 are pending. The two positive tests are at Marion, 100 miles southwest of Cleveland; and Pickaway, 16 miles southwest of Columbus.

On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine recommended releasing 38 of the state's total prisoners, 23 women who are pregnant or who recently gave birth and 15 inmates who are over the age of 60 and who have fewer than 60 days left to serve. Inmate rights advocates regard these recommendations as woefully insufficient to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.

