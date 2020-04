Four Ohio Prisons Now on Total Quarantine, Two Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Nearly 6,000 prisoners at four Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) facilities are now quarantined after multiple staff members and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.All inmates at the Franklin Medical Center (494), Marion Correctional Institution (2,531), Pickaway Correctional Institution (2,038), and Toledo Correctional Institution (938) are quarantined, meaning, according to ODRC, that their movements are being restricted to prevent further exposure.Only 13 inmates are in isolation, a stricter measure for those that have or are suspected to have the virus. The isolated inmates are housed at the above facilities and at Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution, the Ohio State Penitentiary and Richland Correctional Institution.ODRC has conducted only 42 tests on the nearly 49,000 inmates in its system. Of those, two have come back positive, 29 have come back negative and 11 are pending. The two positive tests are at Marion, 100 miles southwest of Cleveland; and Pickaway, 16 miles southwest of Columbus.On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine recommended releasing 38 of the state's total prisoners, 23 women who are pregnant or who recently gave birth and 15 inmates who are over the age of 60 and who have fewer than 60 days left to serve. Inmate rights advocates regard these recommendations as woefully insufficient to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.***

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.