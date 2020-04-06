Re-Live and Get New Insight Into the 2016 NBA Finals With New Podcast Series Featuring Guest Stars

click to enlarge
If the reception to last week's re-airing of games 5 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals on ESPN was any indication, the appetite for Cavs Championship Content has barely dwindled since they raised the trophy.
Luckily, we'll soon get even more insight into that memorable and magical series as the popular Cavs’ podcast The Chase Down is releasing a series that rehashes each game of the 2016 NBA Finals. (iTunes link here
, Sticher here
, Google here
.)
Hosted by longtime Cavaliers bloggers and diehard fans Justin Rowan and Carter Rodriguez, each episode of the seven-part podcast, which debuts April 9th, will feature different guests, including an impressive lineup with the likes of The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, Marcus Thompson and Ethan Strauss, ESPN’s Bomani Jones and Cleveland Cavalier big man Larry Nance Jr.
Rodriguez and Rowan had been wanting to do the series for a while and decided the timing made sense with the recent cancellation of NBA games.
“We really wanted to do this project, but even I didn’t have this scale and level of polish in mind. We’ve really classed up this series with a ton of post-production work: broadcast and postgame comments spliced into our conversation, a custom montage to introduce each episode - the works. We’re really proud of it, and we think it’s going to be something that people will want to come back to more than once,” said Rodriguez, who grew up in Columbus and works in broadcast production for an e-sports company.
“The beautiful thing about sports is the escapism it provides and that’s something that’s been taken away from us,” said Rowan, a Winnipeg native who works for a utility company in his day job. “Diving into each of these games and rediscovering so many interesting aspects about both the game and the conversations that surrounded this era of Cavs basketball was fascinating. I hope it’s something that resonates with the audience as much as it did for us.”
Fans can expect a “very thorough review of why these Finals seem to matter so much still in the national consciousness. They can also expect a wide set of perspectives. We’ve got fans, we’ve got reporters and columnists, and we have national personalities calling into this show to weigh in on memories and what made this series special to them,” said Rodriguez.
Do they have an under-the-radar favorite moment from the Finals that isn’t talked about as much? For Rowan, it was when LeBron James blocked Steph Curry’s shot during a dead ball situation and exchanged some words after. Rodriguez fondly remembers when Curry threw his mouthpiece after getting ejected when, at the same time, Draymond Green was arguing as well and almost getting ejected himself and it showed how the Cavaliers were really starting to get in the 73-9 Warriors’ heads. You can hear about those moments and much more on the pod.
For a perfect companion to the podcast series, FoxSports Ohio is showing all 7 games starting on April 12th at 8 p.m. and showing a game a night.
Listeners can subscribe to their podcast through iTunes here
and leave a five-star rating to let others know about the pod. The podcast is available on all podcast platforms. You can also follow their twitter account for the podcast at @ChaseDownPod
and follow Justin at @Cavsanada
and Carter at @Carter_Shade
.