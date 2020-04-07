Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

RTA Won't Waive Fares Due to COVID-19, Encourages Use for Only Essential Trips

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
After Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced yesterday that the city's Metro buses would re-instate fares by the end of the week after a temporary suspension, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) CEO India Birdsong said that the Northeast Ohio agency would refrain from suspending them.

"I understand that many public transit systems across the country have temporarily suspended fare collection during the crisis, prompting questions about our decision," Birdsong said, in a statement provided to the media. "In many cases, suspension of fare collection has unfortunately resulted in an unintended consequence: People who otherwise wouldn’t be on public transit are choosing to ride simply because it’s free, including an uptick in continuous riders electing to take public transit for non-essential trips. The result of that is more people in a contained area – exactly the opposite of the recommended physical distancing."

A similar rationale prompted the Cincinnati agency to begin collecting fares again: not fears of proper social distancing buses themselves, but fears that free trips were facilitating gatherings in defiance of Gov. Mike DeWine's Stay Home order.



Birdsong said that in Cleveland, fare payment represents "an important indicator" that a trip is essential. And passengers really should only be using the system for essential trips, she said.

"It’s also important that everyone understand that RTA simply isn’t in a financial position to waive fares," Birdsong said. "Fares and sales tax revenue play an enormous role in our ability to provide service to the public, which has decreased year over year, 2020 vs 2019. And because there is a three-month lag between when sales tax revenue is collected and when it is apportioned to RTA, we will not know the full impact of COVID-19 on sales tax until mid-summer 2020, when RTA receives the sales tax relating to March 2020 business activity."

RTA announced last week that, due to the coronavirus, system-wide service cuts would be implemented on April 12. While the same areas that currently receive service will continue to do so, the frequency of some routes will be affected, especially on weekdays. Frequency of Healthline buses, for example, will be modified to 15 minutes on weekdays and 30 minutes on evenings and weekends.

As of Sunday April 5, four RTA employees had tested positive for COVID-19: a transit operator, a transit police dispatcher and a married couple whose positions were not identified. 

The agency has meanwhile intensified its safety measures. It has provided masks to all front-line workers (like the operators who interact with riders) and has recently purchased ultraviolet disinfectant tools for daily cleaning of all touchable surfaces on buses and trains. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Plain Dealer Put Out to Pasture. In Final Death Blow, Remaining Reporters Given Impossible Choice Read More

  2. At Ohio's Elkton Federal Prison "Fucking Everybody Just Fucking Dying" From COVID-19 Read More

  3. Ohio Bought a Record 437,507 Gallons of Liquor the Week Gov. DeWine Ordered Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus Read More

  4. Ohio Stores Restrict Number of Shoppers to Comply with Gov. DeWine's Social Distancing Update Read More

  5. Fact Check: Does Jesus's Blood Prevent Someone From Contracting COVID-19? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation