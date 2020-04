Cleveland Removes Rims From City Basketball Hoops to Stop Idiots From Playing Games

Rims on basketball hoops across city parks have come down in earnest in the last two days as the city of Cleveland took physical measures to prevent crowds from gathering.With temps tipping into the 50s in the last week, the weather edging into more distinctly Spring territory every day, and everyone bored as hell, it was unsurprising, given the general levels of ignorance you're bound to find in any random sample of Americans, but nevertheless disconcerting to see people gathering to play basketball despite the clear and dire warnings from medical experts and the state government.The Zone rec center has been a particular area of interest, according to Fox 8 and readily apparent to anyone who's driven down that section of Lorain in the past week, but honestly, if there's a park and some hoops and there are rims attached and otherwise unobstructed on those hoops, there have been people playing basketball most days.So Cleveland dispatched crews, hoping to stem the tide of gatherings that clearly should not be happening and that have drawn calls, some 230 so far, to Cleveland police voicing concerns about mass congregations.Stay home. Keep your distance when outside.

Basketball games at Herman Park continued over the weekend and through last night. This morning @CityofCleveland removed the rims. pic.twitter.com/eOEV6rGx3i

