Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Stay Home, Stay Active During ‘Move More Month’

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge gr-69821-1-1.jpg


COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohioans are asked to stay home these days, health experts say that doesn't mean staying put. April is Move More Month, which encourages people to create a daily walking routine that can put them on the road to good health.

Dr. Michael Bess, vice president for health-care strategies at UnitedHealthcare in Columbus, said walking supports physical and emotional well-being, which especially is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We still support CDC guidelines," he said, "and one of the things that we recommend is walking with your immediate family, or if you're walking with friends, make sure you maintain at least six feet distance as you're walking."

Bess said walking can help boost the immune system, strengthen bones, ward off depression and help manage chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

For cardiovascular fitness, he recommended aiming for at least one brisk walk of at least 2,000 to 3,000 steps within 30 minutes each day. To build endurance, he said, the goal should be a total of 10,000 aggregate steps daily. If that seems too overwhelming, Bess suggested taking several short walks each day of at least 300 steps.

"Just start small and dream big," he said. "So setting targets that are slow and build over time is another way for those with chronic disease to get to the condition where they're walking those 10,000 steps a day."

Bess said having a motivating factor can make it easier to stick to a walking plan, such as wanting to maintain a healthy weight or improve your mood.

"If you need some external motivation," he said, "people should check with their employer about incentive-based wellness programs, including ones that provide financial rewards for meeting certain daily walking goals."

Ohioans also can sign a pledge to walk more and possibly win a prize by entering UnitedHealthcare's Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes. More information is available online at UHCwalkingmaps.com, including 10,000-step walking routes for more than 50 cities.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Plain Dealer Put Out to Pasture. In Final Death Blow, Remaining Reporters Given Impossible Choice Read More

  2. At Ohio's Elkton Federal Prison "Fucking Everybody Just Fucking Dying" From COVID-19 Read More

  3. Ohio Bought a Record 437,507 Gallons of Liquor the Week Gov. DeWine Ordered Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus Read More

  4. 22 Plain Dealer Newsroom Staffers Laid off in Advance Union Purge Read More

  5. At Elkton Federal Prison in Ohio, 37 Inmates Hospitalized Due to COVID-19, 3 Dead, 71 in Isolation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation