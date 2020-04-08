Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton Version of the Laverne and Shirley Sitcom Intro We Probably Needed

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 9:21 AM

“The strong leadership he and his team have provided since early on in the crisis has earned international attention and acclaim and looks to have benefited Ohio with lower case numbers and more tempered strain on the medical system than expected,” wrote Stofka Creative to introduce its Dewine & Amy version of Laverne & Shirley, which is a tiny sliver of levity we could all use now.

