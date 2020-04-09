Study: Upset Stomach First Sign of Illness for Some COVID-19 Patients

Some patients with the coronavirus experience upset stomachs, and diarrhea, as the first signs of illness, according to a new study conducted in China — though most typically experience cough, fever, and shortness of breath.This group of patients had mild cases of the virus overall with respiratory problems showing up later, according to Dr. Brennan Spiegel, co-editor in chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, which published the study.Spiegel says symptoms such as nausea and vomiting are common, often related to stress and anxiety, and it's best to do a reality check before jumping to conclusions that you have the virus."Just because I have diarrhea does not mean at all that I have COVID," he states. "In fact, I almost certainly don't have it if that's all you have is diarrhea. It's really a matter of trying to understand that this is one more piece of the puzzle and we're slowly trying to fill that puzzle in as we gain this new information."This is the second study from China with the same findings. They're significant because folks without classic symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever and shortness of breath, may go undiagnosed and could potentially spread the illness to others, Spiegel says.But he points out that there is concern that if testing is suddenly expanded to include gastrointestinal symptoms, the demand will outstrip the supply."In contrast, if somebody has new-onset diarrhea and fever and they are concerned they've had a contact with somebody who's COVID-19 positive, that for me would be enough to consider testing even if they have not yet developed respiratory symptoms. But that is not yet a CDC guideline."The study included 117 coronavirus patients. Almost 60% percent had diarrhea and 20% experienced it as a first symptom. About a third of patients with digestive symptoms never experienced a fever.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.