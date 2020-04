14 Cuyahoga County Jail Inmates, 4 Staff Members Now Positive for Coronavirus

Fourteen Cuyahoga County jail inmates have now tested positive for coronavirus, the county announced today.Four staff members who worked with at least some of those inmates have also tested positive.While the first few cases involved inmates who came from a single pod or housing unit, it's unclear what housing areas are now involved, a spokesperson told Scene this afternoon, meaning there is likely extensive community spread.Those who have tested positive are being held in a quarantined area of the facility. The same goes for those who are displaying symptoms but who have not yet been tested.It was just seven days ago when the first group of presumed positive inmates were identified.The jail's population is now under 1,000 for the first time ever, after local judges and advocates worked in early March to release low-level offenders and those with limited time left to serve on their sentences. Prisons and jails are tinder boxes for the spread of the virus, as Elkton federal prison in Ohio has demonstrated.Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the county jail's population was regularly around 2,000, more than double what it is now and a few hundred more than technical capacity.This, as we've written over and over again, should be the new norm:

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.