The Behind-the-Scenes Details of Ohio's Ping-Pong Ball Social Distancing PSA Are Almost as Good as the Spot Itself

honest truth? The plan was to have 3k mouse traps. But with zero production time and major shipping problems due to COVID-19, it turned into our producer's job to drive to every Dollar Store in a 50 mile radius of Dayton Ohio. So, 500 is what we got. Movie magic, do your thang.

A lot of people have been asking how we did the @OHdeptofhealth video (aka - the Mouse Trap project). Here's an iPhone clip of our first "shot", which took 8 hours to set up. pic.twitter.com/3xxjiiz2N5

Here's some behind the scenes... I knew it was impossible to make the perfect throw in a single take. With only 1 hr left in the shoot (no room to start a chain reaction & reset), we used gel superglue to "freeze" the traps. And then... I threw the perfect throw in 1 take. :)

