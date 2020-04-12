Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Someone Stole the 600-Pound Chick-fil-A Statue From the North Olmsted Location

Posted By on Sun, Apr 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM

While in no way, shape or form supporting or condoning the actions of the perpetrators, let us, for one second on this dreary, rainy quarantine Sunday, acknowledge that making off with a 600-pound statue is an impressive heist. The logistics involved, by themselves, are startling. The gall is startling.

Anyway.

North Olmsted police are ostensibly on the lookout for any information on the disappearance of the Chick-fil-A statue from the Great Northern Blvd. location sometime Friday night.

"It is a black and white cow similar to the one pictured below," the department said on FB. "If you see it wandering around or in a friend's Snapchat post, please give [us] a call."

