1 Million Ounces of Hand Sanitizer Made at Ohio Distilleries Being Delivered to State Food Banks by JobsOhio

Distilleries across the state of Ohio have pivoted their standard spirit productions to focus on making high-proof hand sanitizer to help in the fight against COVID-19. (The CDC recommends hand sanitizers have at least 60 percent ethanol or 70 percent isopropanol.)JobsOhio has partnered with distilleries across the state to purchase large amounts of their homemade hand sanitizer to deliver to Ohio's 12 food banks as a "creative and collaborative" way to help those in need, said J.P. Nauseef, president and chief investment officer of JobsOhio, in a release. They ordered 3,100 cases — more than 1 million ounces — and will be distributing the sanitizer next week and over the coming months.“Ohio’s food banks are proud to be on the front lines as we respond as a state to this public health crisis, and we’re grateful for all of the partners involved that came together to make this donation possible,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, in the same release. “We’re working hard to get vulnerable Ohioans not only the food, but also the personal care and hygiene items they need to keep their families safe, well-nourished and healthy.”The Ohio distilleries who were able to partner with JobsOhio to provide bulk sanitizer were Sazerac, Diageo, Watershed Distillery, Middle West Spirits, Brain Brew Distillery, Western Reserve Distillers, Hotel Tango Distillery, Ugly Dog Distillery and Woodinville Whiskey Company.“While we never anticipated pivoting toward a full-blown sanitizer operation in a matter of days, it was clear that we had the resources and capabilities to help our community stay safe and healthy, and we needed to step up,” said Greg Lehman, founder and CEO of Columbus' Watershed Distillery.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.