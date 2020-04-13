Coalition Working with Ohio Cities and Towns to Identify Opportunities to Reduce Pollution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new coalition is inviting communities to join an effort to create what it calls a healthier and more prosperous Ohio for generations to come.Power a Clean Future Ohio is comprised of environmental, clean energy and other organizations that are working with cities and towns to help identify opportunities to reduce climate pollution."The challenge that we have before us when it comes to climate change requires all hands on deck," says Joe Flarida, the coalition's executive director. "It requires everyone to come to the table to try to develop solutions."We see local governments as just one piece of that. But they have a great opportunity to inspire their communities to act with them. "Flarida says there are four key target areas: renewable energy, transportation electrification, energy efficiency and land management. And he says the goal is find both big and small clean energy goals that make sense for each local community.Ohio is sixth among states for carbon dioxide emissions, according to the latest rankings from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.Some Ohio cities and towns, including Lakewood near Cleveland, have already made their own clean energy commitments. Tom Bullock, a Lakewood Council member, says his community adopted a resolution for 100% clean energy by 2025."We're all the time working on making our city walkable, beautiful, sustainable, so clean power use fits into that broader concept," he states. "And when everybody that I talk to is very supportive and they want the city show the way for the business sector to also make use of this."Bullock points out that clean energy technologies such as solar and wind are simpler to install and much more affordable than 25 years ago. He notes that many major businesses are already reaping the benefits."You see General Motors, Budweiser, Proctor and Gamble, Facebook, Google they're all using solar or wind, not only because it's green, but because it's cheap," he states. "And so it's just good dollars and cents, it's good business sense."In Ohio, 39 Fortune 500 companies have 100% renewable energy goals.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.