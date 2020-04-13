Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 13, 2020

If Your Name is Brad and You Visited the Cleveland Sign at Edgewater on March 13, A Young Woman is Looking for You

Monday, April 13, 2020

click to enlarge ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC

Is your name Brad? Did you visit the Cleveland script sign at Edgewater on March 13th? Did you help a young woman out with something? Do you possibly drive a Ford Fusion?

If the answer to those questions are yes, then that young woman, who posted this bat signal on Reddit, is looking for you and would like you to get in touch.

Do your thing, internet.

