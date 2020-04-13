Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 13, 2020

C-Notes

The NEO Music Relief Fund is Collecting Donations for Musicians and Venue Workers In Need Due to Coronavirus Closures

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 1:44 PM

Workers at Cleveland's concert clubs and the musicians who play those stages were among the first hit in the wave of coronavirus closures that have continued since Gov. Mike DeWine's first pandemic orders arrived in early March.

To help alleviate at least some of the financial blowback, a group recently created the NEO Music Relief Fund, which is aiming to collect about $10,000 to distribute in $500 chunks to those in need.

"We're launching this fund right now because we love music, and we care about the artists who make it. We know how many professional musicians make their living performing — and now that living has been cut out from under them. As hard as things are right now, we're looking forward to better times, when this is over and we can all come together again to celebrate in our favorite clubs and venues, with our favorite bands," the fundraising page says. "We're also doing this because investing in the NEO Music Relief Fund is not only the right thing to do right now – it’s the right way to build for the future. In line with our shared mission to support the musicians and the creative economy in our region, we will be developing capacity and infrastructure to ensure that local music can continue to thrive because the artists who make it and the venues that support it continue to thrive."

The fund, which will disburse cash based on applications that are reviewed by a panel of local industry professionals, is about $2,500 short of its goal right now with about 10 days left in the campaign.



There are many worthy causes these days, but if local music is something that you enjoyed and you have a few dollars you can afford to give, consider helping the NEO Music Fund help local musicians and workers.

Tags: , , , ,

