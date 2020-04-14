Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Artist Derek Hess Creates 'Medi-Teddy' to Help With PPE Shortage

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DEREK HESS
  • Photo via Derek Hess

Cleveland-based artist Derek Hess is producing art to benefit a nonprofit called Direct Relief that helps provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to organizations in need.

Created in his signature line-drawing style, the “Medi-Teddy” piece —  a teddy bear wearing a protective mask, and bearing his iconic angel wings, along with the text, “We Heart Our Healthcare Workers” — is available as a print or on a t-shirt at derekhess.com.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DEREK HESS
  • Photo via Derek Hess

Fifty-percent of the proceeds from the Medi-Bear will be donated to Direct Relief, which works with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19.

“The selflessness of our doctors, nurses, and first responders gets all my respect. Instead of running away, they run towards, often without the required safety equipment,” said Hess. “I was inspired to do something for the cause. If it wasn’t for them, no telling how bad this would be.  I’m proud to create something that allows us all to show our solidarity and provide some financial support to an organization that’s truly helping where it’s needed most.”

You can see Hess’s other artwork on his site and also through his Instagram @DerekHess.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. If Your Name is Brad and You Visited the Cleveland Sign at Edgewater on March 13, Someone is Looking for You Read More

  2. Here's What the New Browns' Uniforms Likely Look Like Read More

  3. Jesus Christ, Cleveland.com is Now Asking for $10/Month "Voluntary Subscriptions" Read More

  4. Media Watchdog Names Sean Hannity as a Chief Source of Coronavirus Misinformation Read More

  5. Cleveland.com Editor Chris Quinn Melts Down in “Delirious” Defense of Cleveland’s “Thriving” Journalism Industry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation