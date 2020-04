Cleveland Artist Derek Hess Creates 'Medi-Teddy' to Help With PPE Shortage

Cleveland-based artist Derek Hess is producing art to benefit a nonprofit called Direct Relief that helps provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to organizations in need.Created in his signature line-drawing style, the “Medi-Teddy” piece — a teddy bear wearing a protective mask, and bearing his iconic angel wings, along with the text, “We Heart Our Healthcare Workers” — is available as a print or on a t-shirt at derekhess.com Fifty-percent of the proceeds from the Medi-Bear will be donated to Direct Relief, which works with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19.“The selflessness of our doctors, nurses, and first responders gets all my respect. Instead of running away, they run towards, often without the required safety equipment,” said Hess. “I was inspired to do something for the cause. If it wasn’t for them, no telling how bad this would be. I’m proud to create something that allows us all to show our solidarity and provide some financial support to an organization that’s truly helping where it’s needed most.”You can see Hess’s other artwork on his site and also through his Instagram @ DerekHess

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.