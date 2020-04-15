Cleveland APL Asking for Help Identifying Man Seen Kicking Cat on Instagram

The APL in a release this morning is asking for help identifying the man shown in the picture above who posted a video of himself kicking a cat while laughing to his Instagram account — @daedaefrm.bartlett.“During this challenging time, the Cleveland APL and its humane investigations team remains fully committed to helping sick, injured, and abused animals,” Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey said in a statement. “We need help locating this suspect and sending the message that this type of overt, malicious animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community now or ever!”A group of onlookers was egging him on as he kicked the cat into the air. Again, as he kicked the cat into the air.If you have info, call the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Department at 216-377-1630.

