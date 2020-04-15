Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Cleveland to Suspend Rental Payments for West Side Market Tenants Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 9:05 AM

  • Emanuel Wallace / SCENE
The City of Cleveland will suspend rental payments for tenants of the West Side Market for the months of April, May and June, the city announced in its regular COVID-19 update Tuesday night.

The decision was made to "alleviate the burden of those facing financial hardship" due to the pandemic.

The city also announced that, in order to comply with social distancing requirements, there will be limited entrances and exits to the building located at Lorain Avenue and W. 25th Street. There will be signage on-site designating these locations.

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, whose Ward 3 includes the West Side Market, applauded the announcement on social media.




The decision from the city comes several weeks after tenants had been begging for rental assistance. By the end of March, 40 percent of the Market's tenants had already temporarily closed, in many cases due to lack of business. 

The city also released updated numbers about the local spread of COVID-19. After a day of only four new confirmed cases, the city reported 19 new residents who are now confirmed to have the coronavirus, bringing the city's total to 335.

One new COVID-19 death (a man in his 40s) was reported as well, bringing the city's total to 6.  Cuyahoga County leads the state in both total confirmed cases and total hospitalizations. County-level data can be accessed on the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard

***
Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

