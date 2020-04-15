Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Scene & Heard

Plasma Donations from Recovered Cleveland-Area COVID-19 Patients Sought

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 1:08 PM

Vitalant, which has locations across the country and locally in both Elyria and Middleburg Heights, is seeking Northeast Ohioans who have recovered from COVID-19 to give plasma donations as studies and tests continue on the use of convalescent plasma to treat critically ill patients currently suffering from the disease.

“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” Ralph Vassallo, MD, Vitalant’s chief medical officer, said in a release. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”

Eligibility requirements include:
- Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
- Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
- Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

You can apply at Vitalant.org/covidfree.



The Christ Hospital Lindner Research Center in Cincinnati last week received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start treating high-risk and very ill COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

"Hospitals in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland have all expressed interest in participating in the treatment protocol," Lt. Governor Jon Husted said at one of last week's daily press briefings.

The FDA is just approving the infusions through "an emergency investigational new drug application process with academic institutions to evaluate its safety and efficacy," says the Ohio Department of Health. The FDA says the hope is that thousands of units of plasma will be available to patients in the coming weeks.

“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”

