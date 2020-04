Plasma Donations from Recovered Cleveland-Area COVID-19 Patients Sought

Vitalant, which has locations across the country and locally in both Elyria and Middleburg Heights, is seeking Northeast Ohioans who have recovered from COVID-19 to give plasma donations as studies and tests continue on the use of convalescent plasma to treat critically ill patients currently suffering from the disease.“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” Ralph Vassallo, MD, Vitalant’s chief medical officer, said in a release. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”Eligibility requirements include:- Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test- Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days- Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasmaYou can apply at Vitalant.org/covidfree The Christ Hospital Lindner Research Center in Cincinnati last week received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start treating high-risk and very ill COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma."Hospitals in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland have all expressed interest in participating in the treatment protocol," Lt. Governor Jon Husted said at one of last week's daily press briefings.The FDA is just approving the infusions through "an emergency investigational new drug application process with academic institutions to evaluate its safety and efficacy," says the Ohio Department of Health. The FDA says the hope is that thousands of units of plasma will be available to patients in the coming weeks.“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.