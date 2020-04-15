Savage Love: My Friend is a Cheater and a Liar and It's Stressing Me Out

click to enlarge Joe Newton

Something definitely gives when a person doesn't feel fulfilled in a monogamous relationship — sometimes it's an ultimatum that's given, sometimes it's a one-time-only hall pass that's given, sometimes it's an agreement to open the relationship that's given. But sometimes the relationship gives — for example, the relationship collapses under the weight of competing and mutually exclusive needs and desires. If you want to open things up (if allowed) and she wants to keep things closed (no allowance), OOO, it's ultimately your willpower — your commitment to honoring the commitment you've made — that's likely to give.If your friend — the one leading the double life — is asking you to run interference for her, if she's asking you to lie to her girlfriend, or if she's asked you to compromise your integrity in some way, she's an asshole and you're a sap; tell your friend you're done covering for her and that you won't be able to see her again until the deceit or the pandemic is over, whichever comes first. If the issue is your friend expects you to ooze sympathy while she goes on and on about the mess she's made of her life, IMFAA, simply refuse to discuss the mess that is her love life with her. Remind her that she already knows what you think she needs to do — she needs to break the fuck up with her shitty girlfriend — and then change the subject.It's not that weird, some people are trans and you could be one of them (but fantasizing about having a dick ≠ being a male), and you're overthinking what you should be enjoying. Buy a strap-on, tell your partners about your fantasies, and enjoy having the dick you can have.The act you're describing already has a name, WHOA, and an entry on Urban Dictionary: apple-polishing. Most men find the sensation of having the head of their cock worked so overwhelming that their bodies involuntarily recoil, which makes it difficult to polish someone's apple if the "victim" isn't restrained in some way. But it's not painful — it's like being tickled; indeed, the victim usually reacts with desperate laughter and gasping pleas for it to stop. (Don't ask me how I know.) That all-over feeling of euphoria you experienced when your apple got polished was most likely a wave of endorphins — like a runner who pushes herself past her physical limits and experiences a full-body "runner's high," you were pushed past your physical limits, WHOA, and experienced the same sort of high.If you can come when you masturbate and she can come when she masturbates, CUM, masturbate together and you'll be coming together. Mutual masturbation isn't a sad consolation prize — mutual masturbation is sex and it can be great sex. And the more often you come together through mutual masturbation, CUM, the likelier it gets that you'll be able to come together while enjoying other things.I have heard of this before, MSA, and superstar Savage Love guest expert Dr. Debby Herbenick unpacked the cause for another reader a few years back: "Prostaglandins are substances made by the body and that the body is sensitive to. Semen contains prostaglandins — and prostaglandins can have a laxative effect on people. Related: If you've ever felt a little loosey-goosey right before getting your period, that's also thanks to prostaglandins (which spike just before your period, because the prostaglandins get the uterine muscles to contract, which then helps to shed the lining of the uterus, resulting in a menstrual period). So why don't more semen swallowers find themselves running to the bathroom post-blowjob? I don't know why most people aren't extra-sensitive to prostaglandins, but fortunately most of us aren't, or there would probably be a lot less swallowing in the world."So, MSA, you'll have to stop swallowing your boyfriend's come or only swallow when you have immediate access to a toilet in a restroom with a powerful fan.