Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Arts District

The 2020 Cleveland International Film Festival Launches Today With Streaming Service, Apple TV App

Although the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization, like others, is finding a way to adapt to our new reality. Today, they launched CIFF Streams, their program that lets film lovers watch some of the feature, documentary and short films that were to be part of the festival.

You can stream the films through the CIFF site or through the CIFF Streams app available on Apple TV via the iTunes Store. If you purchased a single ticket or are a member, you will enter the code you received via email into the app.

You can purchase single viewing tickets for $8 at ClevelandFilm.org/Schedule and also see the lineup of films, which includes 125+ features and over 200 shorts. In addition to single-access films for $8, patrons can also become a CIFF member at the $75 Film Buff level to gain all-access login credentials. Current CIFF members at all levels also are able to access the films through April 28th.

