Thursday, April 16, 2020

C-Notes

Brit Rockers the Big Push to Play a Virtual Show for Cleveland Fans

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
The Live Nation folks here in Cleveland have just announced that the Brighton-based rock band the Big Push will play a special Lockdown Live virtual show today at 2:30 p.m.

The show will feature a specific set for Cleveland as well as Atlanta, Detroit, Florida, Indiana, New England, New York, North, South Carolina, Ontario (Canada), Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

It's part of Live Nation’s new Live From Home program.

The popular band boasts more than 100,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel, which has received more than 9.25 million views.



The concert will stream at facebook.com/livenationcleveland/.

