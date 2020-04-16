Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 16, 2020

C-Notes

Dominick Farinacci to Host an Online Songbook Watch Party This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:35 PM

unnamed.png
Recently awarded the title of Global Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center by Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter Dominick Farinacci, a guy with deep ties to Cleveland, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world. Farinacci, who regularly plays the Bop Stop and Nighttown, has been a featured guest on ABC's Good Morning America and is a TED speaker.

Unable to tour because of coronavirus concerns, Farinacci has launched Songbook Watch Party, a live online interactive experience bringing artists and audiences together in an “intimate setting” for music and conversation.

Hosted by Farinacci, each watch party will feature a collaboration with a guest artist. Grammy Award-winning artist and scholar Loren Schoenberg will join as a regular contributor.

Upcoming special programming will feature various artists from the Cleveland community as well.



In addition to live music and conversation, the programs will present a featured song cut specifically for each episode. Artists will record and film the track in advance from their homes in whatever part of the world in which they live.

During the watch party, you’ll get to talk with each artist and then watch the featured performance.

At noon on Saturday and Sunday, Farinacci will team up with Emoción, a tango-inspired group that features some of his favorite artists from the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

You can join the sessions at dominickfarinacci.com/swp. Farinacci is offering complimentary entry to one show for those who sign up for first time. Use the discount code SWP2020. Additional sessions cost $15 each.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. DeWine: Until There's a Vaccine, Life in Ohio Isn't Opening Up Normally Read More

  2. 'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns Read More

  3. If Your Name is Brad and You Visited the Cleveland Sign at Edgewater on March 13, Someone is Looking for You Read More

  4. Ohio Sues Chagrin Falls Man for Hoarding, Price Gouging on Thousands of N95 Masks Read More

  5. This IRS Tool Lets You Track Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation