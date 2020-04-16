Dominick Farinacci to Host an Online Songbook Watch Party This Weekend

Recently awarded the title of Global Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center by Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter Dominick Farinacci, a guy with deep ties to Cleveland, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world. Farinacci, who regularly plays the Bop Stop and Nighttown, has been a featured guest on ABC's Good Morning America
and is a TED speaker.
Unable to tour because of coronavirus concerns, Farinacci has launched Songbook Watch Party, a live online interactive experience bringing artists and audiences together in an “intimate setting” for music and conversation.
Hosted by Farinacci, each watch party will feature a collaboration with a guest artist. Grammy Award-winning artist and scholar Loren Schoenberg will join as a regular contributor.
Upcoming special programming will feature various artists from the Cleveland community as well.
In addition to live music and conversation, the programs will present a featured song cut specifically for each episode. Artists will record and film the track in advance from their homes in whatever part of the world in which they live.
During the watch party, you’ll get to talk with each artist and then watch the featured performance.
At noon on Saturday and Sunday, Farinacci will team up with Emoción, a tango-inspired group that features some of his favorite artists from the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.
You can join the sessions at dominickfarinacci.com/swp
. Farinacci is offering complimentary entry to one show for those who sign up for first time. Use the discount code SWP2020. Additional sessions cost $15 each.
