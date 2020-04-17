Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

C-Notes

'Other Music' Documentary Premieres Online Today to Benefit Indie Record Stores Like Blue Arrow

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM

OTHER MUSIC/FB
  • Other Music/FB
There's another cinematic treat being virtually released this weekend (today, in fact) to benefit independent record stores and theaters – including Cleveland's Blue Arrow Records – and it's a documentary about iconic NYC record store Other Music.

Before its untimely demise in 2016, the Other Music shop was a famed hub and clearinghouse for sounds on the fringe. The store was the favored shopping spot for countless musicians and record collectors in the know from its opening in the 1990s onward, despite even the hippest-of-the-hip feeling more than a little intimidated upon entering the premises.

This documentary tells the story of a record store and a staff that championed independent and unheard music directly across the street from mega-chain Tower Records. The store gave early boosts to the careers of musicians like the National, TV on the Radio, Interpol and Vampire Weekend. Originally set for a full theatrical release today, Other Music is instead premiering online in partnership with a group of independent record stores and theaters.

Other Music is available to stream with the purchase of an $11.50 ticket today (Friday, April 17) only. The virtual ticket allows you to screen the film for 72 hours. Half of the proceeds from tickets purchases go toward the local record stores and theaters participating in this screening event.

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. DeWine: Until There's a Vaccine, Life in Ohio Isn't Opening Up Normally Read More

  2. UPDATE: Two of the Worst COVID-19 Outbreaks at Ohio Elder Care Facilities are in Parma Read More

  3. 'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns Read More

  4. If Your Name is Brad and You Visited the Cleveland Sign at Edgewater on March 13, Someone is Looking for You Read More

  5. Chagrin Falls Man Argues He Wasn't Hoarding N95 Masks, Was Only Selling Them at Big Markups to Generate Income Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation