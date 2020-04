Smog Veil Records Offers a Free Stream of the Schwartz Fox Blues Crusade's 'Sunday Morning Revival'

A few weeks ago, Smog Veil Records, the label that specializes in reissuing Cleveland punk, rock and blues music, began a series of free streams on periodic Fridays. This week, it’s streaming Sunday Morning Revival , a gritty blues album courtesy of the Schwartz Fox Blues Crusade."As I grew to love the blues, I wanted to try to see if we could come up with something worthy of recording, and the only way to do that was to actually try it," says the band's Jimmy Fox (James Gang/Schwartz Fox Blues Crusade) in a release about the album.Though once believed to have been lost or to only exist in theory, this is the lone recording by the Schwartz-Fox Blues Crusade, a local supergroup that features Glenn Schwartz (guitar/vocals), Fox (drums), Bill "Mr. Stress" Miller (vocals/harmonica), Tom Kriss (bass), Rich Kriss (guitar/vocals) and Mike Sands (piano).The guys recorded the songs one Sunday morning in the spring of 1967, and Smog Veil put them out for the first-time ever three years ago.