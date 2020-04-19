Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Sunday, April 19, 2020

C-Notes

Local Rockers Vanity Crash to Launch a Weekly Facebook Live Session

Posted By on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 2:39 PM

The local glam-rock band Vanity Crash has just announced it’ll launch a new Facebook Live series dubbed the Vanity Crash Pad.

The first episode airs tonight at 7.

“Each week the band members will be hanging out discussing different topics, sharing a live performance and telling you the inside scoop about that song,” reads a press releae about the series.

This week's debut live performance finds the band getting "down" with the Velvet Underground's Heroin. Comments will be open, so viewers join the conversation.



Band members will also talk about “something positive” that they’ve gained from being in isolation.

The sessions take place at 7 p.m. on Sundays and extend through the end of May. Each session will feature a different theme.

