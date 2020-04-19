Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Arts District

Mike Polk Jr. to Host Tonight's Online Fundraiser for Hilarities

Posted By on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM

unnamed-1.png
Right before non-essential businesses had to shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Hilarities was set to have a few big nights as comedian Pete Holmes was in town to perform a series of shows at the venue. Holmes canceled at the last minute, and the comedy club lost some much-needed revenue.

To help the venue get through this pandemic that has forced local clubs and restaurants to shutter, local comic and TV personality Mike Polk Jr. will host a special online benefit tonight from 8 to midnight.

“We'll be streaming live with a cavalcade of shenanigans, local favorites, and special out-of-town guests,” reads an email the club sent out about the event. "So tell a friend & snuggle in for a Sunday Funday of free entertainment.”

Until the club can reopen, all gift card purchases more than $50 will be 20 percent off.



You can watch the show and purchase the gift cards here.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. No One Has Spread Dangerous Coronavirus Misinformation in Cleveland Like Mike Trivisonno Read More

  2. Dozens of Grocery Store Workers Have Died. Here’s What Workers Say Their Employers Did Wrong Read More

  3. Bridal Shop Sues Ohio Department of Health for Ban on Non-Essential Businesses Read More

  4. UPDATE: Two of the Worst COVID-19 Outbreaks at Ohio Elder Care Facilities are in Parma Read More

  5. 'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation