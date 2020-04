Mike Polk Jr. to Host Tonight's Online Fundraiser for Hilarities

Right before non-essential businesses had to shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Hilarities was set to have a few big nights as comedian Pete Holmes was in town to perform a series of shows at the venue. Holmes canceled at the last minute, and the comedy club lost some much-needed revenue.To help the venue get through this pandemic that has forced local clubs and restaurants to shutter, local comic and TV personality Mike Polk Jr. will host a special online benefit tonight from 8 to midnight.“We'll be streaming live with a cavalcade of shenanigans, local favorites, and special out-of-town guests,” reads an email the club sent out about the event. "So tell a friend & snuggle in for a Sunday Funday of free entertainment.”Until the club can reopen, all gift card purchases more than $50 will be 20 percent off.You can watch the show and purchase the gift cards here