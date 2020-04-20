Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 20, 2020

Bites

Bialy’s Back in Bagel Biz Thanks to New Online Order and Payment System

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Apart from the occasional Passover break, Bialy’s Bagels (2267 Warrensville Ctr. Rd., 216-371-1088) has been chugging along since 1966 with very few interruptions. But that all changed last month thanks to COVID-19.

“We stopped making dough and baking bagels on March 13,” says Rachel Gross, who runs the shop with her sister Sarah. “We didn’t feel comfortable encouraging the community to be out, we’re in such a tight space, and we have employees that ride the bus…”

After having time to evaluate their business practices and contemplate ways to possibly reopen while ensuring the safety of staff and customers, the owners made the decision last week to get back to baking some of the city’s best bagels.

“We felt confident in our ability to make adjustments to our processes so we can keep our staff small and our distance from customers and get back to making bagels,” adds Gross.



The most meaningful change was the launch of an online ordering and payment system. Considering that Bialy’s only recently started accepting anything but cash, the move was audacious. Customers place their order at least a day in advance, pay, and select a narrow pick-up window. Orders are retrieved outside the store and no walk-up business is permitted.

The product selection is largely the same as always, and orders can be picked up Wednesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

So far, so good, says Gross, adding that Bialy’s is selling as much as they can produce.

“I was a little nervous after not having a 4:15 a.m. alarm for a month, but it feels really good to be back,” she says.

Tags: ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Bialy's Bagels

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dozens of Grocery Store Workers Have Died. Here’s What Workers Say Their Employers Did Wrong Read More

  2. Marion Correctional Institution Now Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Single County in Ohio Read More

  3. 'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns Read More

  4. No One Has Spread Dangerous Coronavirus Misinformation in Cleveland Like Mike Trivisonno Read More

  5. DeWine: Until There's a Vaccine, Life in Ohio Isn't Opening Up Normally Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation