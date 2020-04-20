Cleveland Institute of Music to Post Free Classical Music Performances on Facebook

click to enlarge
The Cleveland Institute of Music
aims to “empower the world’s most talented classical music students to fulfill their dreams and potential.” Its graduates regularly go on to great things, and more than half of the members of the Cleveland Orchestra are connected to CIM as members of the faculty, alumni or both.
CIM presents nearly 600 free performances and master classes on campus each year, and hundreds more at locations throughout the region, including Severance Hall.
Under lockdown like the rest of us, the organization has announced that it’ll share concerts from the archives.
New performances premiere weekly at 6 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday and at 12:30 p.m. on Friday on Facebook
.
Today’s schedule includes an original performance featuring the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra under the direction of guest conductor JoAnn Falletta. That concert will air tonight at 6.
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, you can watch the Avalon Trio perform, and at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, you can see Julian Maddox and Yezhou Charlotte Tan play Stravinsky.
