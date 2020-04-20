Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 20, 2020

C-Notes

Cleveland Native E-V Hosts Virtual Pop-Up Events to Raise Money for Local Charities

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF E-V
  • Courtesy of E-V
Earlier this month, Cleveland native E-V, a popular local DJ with a huge online following, teamed up Spider Studios, Hardman Music and Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere to create a unique club-quality online interactive live-stream party.

He set up his equipment at a Cleveland script sign and delivered an invigorating set.

“We didn’t tell anyone what we were doing in advance,” explains E-V, who says he practiced social distancing the entire time. “I just told people we were going to do the set live. We had a camera crew, and that was it.”

E-V took donations while the performance streamed on his social media channels. He gave the money to RAKE and says it was enough to feed several hundred people.



He’s still taking donations too.

The event was such a success that E-V plans to host another virtual pop-up event at 9 p.m. tomorrow at the local streetwear store Xhibition. He'll take donations to Medworks for that event.

Follow him on Twitter for updates.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dozens of Grocery Store Workers Have Died. Here’s What Workers Say Their Employers Did Wrong Read More

  2. No One Has Spread Dangerous Coronavirus Misinformation in Cleveland Like Mike Trivisonno Read More

  3. 'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns Read More

  4. DeWine: Until There's a Vaccine, Life in Ohio Isn't Opening Up Normally Read More

  5. UPDATE: Two of the Worst COVID-19 Outbreaks at Ohio Elder Care Facilities are in Parma Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation