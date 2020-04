Cleveland Native E-V Hosts Virtual Pop-Up Events to Raise Money for Local Charities

click to enlarge Courtesy of E-V

Earlier this month, Cleveland native E-V, a popular local DJ with a huge online following, teamed up Spider Studios, Hardman Music and Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere to create a unique club-quality online interactive live-stream party. He set up his equipment at a Cleveland script sign and delivered an invigorating set.“We didn’t tell anyone what we were doing in advance,” explains E-V, who says he practiced social distancing the entire time. “I just told people we were going to do the set live. We had a camera crew, and that was it.”E-V took donations while the performance streamed on his social media channels. He gave the money to RAKE and says it was enough to feed several hundred people.He’s still taking donations too.The event was such a success that E-V plans to host another virtual pop-up event at 9 p.m. tomorrow at the local streetwear store Xhibition. He'll take donations to Medworks for that event.Follow him on Twitter for updates.