Monday, April 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio K-12 Schools to Remain Closed For Remainder of the Year

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 2:24 PM

Ohio's K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

After signaling for multiple weeks that a closure of this duration was possible, DeWine finally made the call to keep students home and protect them from ongoing dangers related to the coronavirus. Several teachers unions, including Cleveland's called on DeWine to make the decision last week.

"We've flattened the curve, but the virus remains," DeWine said at his daily press briefing Monday. "Also, to go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left—many educators have expressed to me that this wouldn't be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved."

DeWine thanked school teachers, staffs, administrators and parents for their efforts thus far, and said that solutions were still being explored for the fall.



"There is the possibility that we will have a blended system," he said, "some distance learning as well as some in-person learning." He said that individual school districts across the state would be given flexibility to innovate within broad parameters.

The key in all the state's decisions, DeWine stressed, was the safety of students, teachers and families.

***
Tags: , , , , , ,

