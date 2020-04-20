Ohio K-12 Schools to Remain Closed For Remainder of the Year

Ohio's K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.
For the remainder of this school year, our young people will continue to go to school remotely. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/xgsuvobVPs— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020
