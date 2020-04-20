Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Survey Shows Pot Users Worry About Dangers of Smoking During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK PHOTO
  • Adobe Stock Photo
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have pot smokers in a quandary.

A new AmericanMarijuana.org survey shows that 54.4% of marijuana users with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to poor outcomes if they contract the novel coronavirus. Among pot users without lung problems, that percentage is 34.5%.

Even so, just 28% of participants report switching from joints, pipes or bongs to non-smoking alternatives such as edibles during the pandemic.

The survey doesn't explain their reluctance to put down the bong and pick up the hard candy.



However, a previous AmericanMarijuana survey does hold a clue: nearly half of pot users purchased extra stash before the crisis reached full bloom. At $80 a quarter, it's understandable why folks wouldn't let the good stuff go to waste.

Tags: , , , , , ,

