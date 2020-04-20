Monday, April 20, 2020
Survey Shows Pot Users Worry About Dangers of Smoking During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM
click to enlarge
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have pot smokers in a quandary.
A new AmericanMarijuana.org
survey shows that 54.4% of marijuana users with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to poor outcomes if they contract the novel coronavirus. Among pot users without lung problems, that percentage is 34.5%.
Even so, just 28% of participants report switching from joints, pipes or bongs to non-smoking alternatives such as edibles during the pandemic.
The survey doesn't explain their reluctance to put down the bong and pick up the hard candy.
However, a previous AmericanMarijuana
survey does hold a clue: nearly half of pot users purchased extra stash before the crisis reached full bloom. At $80 a quarter, it's understandable why folks wouldn't let the good stuff go to waste.
Tags: Coronvirus, COVID-19, Health, Smoking, Pot, Marijuana, Image
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.