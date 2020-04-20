Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Thanks in Part to Your Donations, Scene Welcomes Back Dining Editor Doug Trattner

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 12:56 PM

LAURA WIMBELS
  Laura Wimbels

Four weeks after Scene laid off five staff members, ceased print operations and cut the freelance budget to $0.00, there's finally some good news.

Thanks in part to your continued generosity to Scene's donation drive, we've been able to welcome back dining editor Doug Trattner and the freelance budget is now north of the Blutarsky line, which means weekly music coverage from Jeff Niesel. As Cleveland restaurants and concert clubs deal with the devastating fallout of the pandemic and face an era of rebuilding, Doug and Jeff will thankfully be here to tell their stories.

We sincerely appreciate your help and kindly ask that if you appreciate us, you consider showing your support with a financial contribution. The revenue streams that allowed us to provide free, quality local journalism aren't returning any time soon. We can't wait to have a beer with you at Ale Fest one day. We can't wait to watch live music together in downtown Willoughby on a beautiful summer afternoon. We can't wait to hand out everyone's awards at the Best of Cleveland Party.

But until then, we ask that you help keep Scene alive and filled with the stories you've come to expect and depend on for the last 50 years.



In the coming months, we hope to get more people back to work and get those papers back out on the streets.

Thanks to everyone that has made a donation so far.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

