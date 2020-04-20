Thanks in Part to Your Donations, Scene Welcomes Back Dining Editor Doug Trattner

Laura Wimbels

Four weeks after Scene laid off five staff members, ceased print operations and cut the freelance budget to $0.00, there's finally some good news.Thanks in part to your continued generosity to Scene's donation drive, we've been able to welcome back dining editor Doug Trattner and the freelance budget is now north of the Blutarsky line, which means weekly music coverage from Jeff Niesel. As Cleveland restaurants and concert clubs deal with the devastating fallout of the pandemic and face an era of rebuilding, Doug and Jeff will thankfully be here to tell their stories.We sincerely appreciate your help and kindly ask that if you appreciate us, you consider showing your support with a financial contribution. The revenue streams that allowed us to provide free, quality local journalism aren't returning any time soon. We can't wait to have a beer with you at Ale Fest one day. We can't wait to watch live music together in downtown Willoughby on a beautiful summer afternoon. We can't wait to hand out everyone's awards at the Best of Cleveland Party.In the coming months, we hope to get more people back to work and get those papers back out on the streets.Thanks to everyone that has made a donation so far.