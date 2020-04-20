The Cleveland Browns Must Use Their Time Wisely

click to enlarge
During the regular NFL season in 2019, the Cleveland Browns (W 6 - L 10, W/L 0.375) finished third in the AFC North, behind division leaders Baltimore Ravens (W 14 - L 2, W/L 0.875), and the second-placed Pittsburgh Steelers (W 8 - L 8, W/L 0 .500). Behind the Browns were the Cincinnati Bengals (W 2 - L 14, W/L 0.125). If you are a sports betting
aficionado, you would be wise to seriously consider the changes that this team is planning to make ahead of the new NFL season. During their last 6 games, the Cleveland Browns performed unspectacularly, losing 4 games and winning 2 games:
• November 24, 2019
: Miami Dolphins 24 – 41 Cleveland Browns (W)
• December 1, 2019
: Cleveland Browns 13 – 20 Pittsburgh Steelers
• December 8, 2019
: Cincinnati Bengals 19 – 27 Cleveland Browns (W)
• December 15, 2019
: Cleveland Browns 24 – 38 Arizona Cardinals
• December 22, 2019
: Baltimore Ravens 31 – 15 Cleveland Browns
• December 29, 2019
: Cleveland Browns 23 – 33 Cincinnati Bengals
Speculation is rife about whether or not the Cleveland Browns
will sign Jadeveon Clowney, with the NFL free agency enmeshed with the NFL draft, with barely weeks to go. The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a left tackle. But they want somebody who is a step up from Robinson.
Several players that are currently in contention for attacking position include Tristan Wirfs from Iowa, and Jedrick Wills from Alabama. It's entirely possible that someone else like Mekhi Becton from Louisville may fill the slot. There is lots of interest from other teams like the Seahawks and the Jets for Trent Williams, and that may be a trade worth making.
The Cleveland Browns are also going to be looking at other positions including wide receiver, irrespective of the cost associated with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. A free agent like Rashard Higgins may well be worth considering for the wide receiver position. In terms of defensive backs, the Cleveland Browns may be interested in Antoine Winfield Jr, or Grant Delpit.
Linebackers are another position that need attention, especially now that Schobert and Kirksey have moved on. The top 3 considerations for linebacker with the Cleveland Browns include BJ Goodson, Mack Wilson and possibly Sione Takitaki. It's worth pointing out that Corey Littleton got a whopping $11.75 million annual base salary, while BJ Goodson got paid $2.4 million for a one-year contract.
Cleveland Browns Mock Draft
With barely days to go between the 2020 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns NFL supporters are scrambling to put together a mock draft with their predictions. Here are some first-round selections to consider:
• First Round #18 Xavier McKinney
, Safety from Alabama
• First Round #26 Ezra Cleveland
, OT from Boise State
• Second Round KJ Hamler
, Wide Receiver from Penn State
• Third Round Malik Harrison
, Linebacker from Ohio State
• Fourth Round Reggie Robinson
Cornerback from Tulsa
• No Fifth Round Pick
• Sixth Round James Morgan
, Quarterback from Florida International
• Seventh Round Justin Herron
Tackle from Wake Forest
Recall that this time a year ago, the Cleveland Browns were all gung ho with their rising star in QB Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, the QB failed to perform during the 2019 season. To complicate matters, Freddie Kitchens – the head coach was fired. It didn't take long before Jack Dorsey, the general manager was next out the door. A series of unfortunate errors ensued
, leaving the team severely rankled.
Many of the players that Brown signed were 1-year contracts. Most analysts agree that the Achilles heel of the Cleveland Browns remains the left tackle. The Browns have all sorts of problems to contend with, following Greg Robinson's unfortunate mishap with the law (he was carrying 157 lbs of marijuana). This exacerbated the left tackle position, and remains a serious weakness for the team. Perhaps the best player for this position is Mekhi Beckton at 6'7", and weighing in at 364 pounds. The clock is ticking, and the Browns need to rebuild
!