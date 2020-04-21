Akron Nonprofit Launches T-Shirt Series to Support Local Arts and Culture

click to enlarge
ArtsNow
, an organization that helps “build and strengthen a thriving Summit County arts and culture scene to add economic vitality and social vibrancy to our region,” recently partnered with the Social Dept., a Summit County-based business, to launch a new T-shirt series that “highlights the united front in Ohio and the core belief in the power that arts and culture have on a community.”
Local artist and entrepreneur Andy Taray (owner of the Social Dept. & OADC/Ohioboy Art & Design Co.) designed the shirt.
The graphics can be customized to reflect specific counties in the state.
"During times of uncertainty, we want to show solidarity as a community that values arts and culture and the people who drive that work," says Taray in a press release. “When ArtsNow, the backbone organization for arts and culture in Summit County, suggested working with us to use art and design to provide comfort and community, we jumped at the chance. We wanted to do our part in helping fellow artists make it through this mess. We know it’s a whole different ballgame to rely on your creativity to make a living."
To support ArtsNow, you can either buy the shirt
or give to ArtsNow directly
.
“The arts and culture sector has traditionally been a space for healing, documenting our shared history and providing a path forward in recovery,” says Nicole Mullet, executive director of ArtsNow. “We are proud to partner with a business so willing to lend their talents to sharing our solidarity as a community and a state.”
Donations support Arts Now’s free digital leadership series dubbed the Dreamers & Doers. It provides a forum in which artists and leaders from across the region and beyond talk about "creating, connecting and leading forward together." ArtsNow will also contract with Summit County artists to create unique streaming content.
