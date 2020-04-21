Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Pays Tribute to Hillcrest Hospital With New Song About His Daughter

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 10:33 AM

COURTESY OF JASON PATRICK MEYERS
  • Courtesy of Jason Patrick Meyers
While sitting next to his daughter in the NICU at Hillcrest Hospital back in February, local singer-songwriter Jason Patrick Meyers began working on a new song. Meyers’ daughter Taylor was born six weeks early on Feb. 15 and spent 17 days in the NICU.

After his daughter was released from the hospital, Meyers intended to visit the doctors and nurses to show them how much progress his daughter, who now weighs 8 pounds, has made.

Given the shelter-in-place order given by Gov. DeWine, that hasn’t been possible, so Meyers has posted the song and an accompanying music video instead.

“While she was in the hospital, I turned to playing music and using that as comfort,” says Meyers. “I would bring my guitar into NICU every day, and we’d sleep there most nights. I would come in and play softly. I was sitting next to here with the beeps going and the wires. I found a song in NICU, which sounds like ‘I see you.’”



He finished most of the song the night before she came home and recorded it on his iPhone. He then put together a music video featuring clips from when his wife was pregnant and from shortly after his daughter was born.

“My wife was so annoyed with me because I started filming everything when she was pregnant,” he says, adding that he shot the initial footage in Erie when they were on their way to Niagra Falls and stopped at their favorite hot dog joint.

Meyers isn’t sure when he might be able to take his daughter back to the hospital for a casual visit, but he made sure he sent a link to the music video to the nurses who helped him.

