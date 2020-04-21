Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

C-Notes

Mushroomhead's New Album Comes Out on June 19

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge ABE ROBINSON AT BLIND 7 PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Abe Robinson at blind 7 Photography
The local metal band Mushroomhead has spent the last five years working on A Wonderful Life, the follow-up to its last studio effort, 2014’s The Righteous & the Butterfly

Earlier today, the group announced that it’ll finally release the disc, its eighth full-length, on June 19 via Napalm Records.

The album clocks in at 70-minutes, and includes four bonus tracks. The group’s drummer Skinny handled production, and veteran engineer Matt Wallace (Faith No More, 3 Doors Down) did the sound mix.

The first single, “Seen It All,” features new full-time vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst and a particularly spooky music video.



The album will be available in a variety of formats, and all first-edition vinyl pressings will include a cardboard punch out mask.

Tags: , ,

