You Can Buy Facemasks From These Local Cleveland Companies

Even though Governor DeWine hasn't yet made it a requirement for all Ohioans to wear masks, the Center for Disease Control is recommending
all Americans over the age of two to wear masks in public. There are many guides online for how to make your own homemade mask, but if you want to support a local business, a few Cleveland companies are making their own masks.
Ilthy
, the streetwear brand from artist Glen Infante, is making custom designed patterned masks and Cleveland Against the World masks that are selling in four-packs for $50. They're also selling polyester mask covers for $25 to protect your face mask. They're donating one face mask to frontline workers for every mask purchased.
Cool Critters
, a local Etsy shop that makes furry homemade stuffed animals, is selling patterned masks for $16 that come with a pocket to place an n95 filter.
Local women's clothing store Yellowcake Shop
is selling a premium mask for $18 and a more inexpensive mask for $14. Shoppers can also spend $22 and get a mask for themselves while donating one to those in need.
If you're looking for some Cleveland sports' masks, SupportTheLandMasks.com
is selling three packs of Browns, Tribe or Cavaliers masks for $44. For every purchase, they're donating 20 meals worth of donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Naturepedic
, the Chagrin Falls based producer of organic cotton mattresses is selling cotton masks that come in six packs and go for $39.
Where I'm From
is a Columbus-based T-shirt company. They're making cloth masks in Ohio State scarlet and gray and Browns' orange and brown that go for just $7.95 a mask.
Essentials by Sam
is a local Etsy shop selling patterned masks are going for either $13 or $15.